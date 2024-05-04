Cody Rhodes says he could not hear during WWE SmackDown; reacts to astonishing warning Triple H disclosed

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was taped earlier today in Lyon, France, as the go-home episode to Saturday's inaugural Backlash France PLE from the same venue. Cody Rhodes made a huge appearance on the show but has just revealed why this was a first-time-ever experience.

The American Nightmare faced off in the ring with AJ Styles towards the end of the taping. Fans on social media had been reporting a loud crowd at the LDLC Arena throughout the taping, but Triple H later revealed just how loud things were as a noise level warning was issued to the company by local officials in Lyon.

Rhodes took to X after the show and said he hoped the "beautiful" energy and noise would translate over to tonight's FOX broadcast. The 18-year veteran said this was the first time he had been unable to hear himself or another person during an in-ring segment.

"I’m hoping that airs in the US just because it was so much fun - never before have I not been able to hear myself or somebody in the ring during an interview [microphone emoji] Beautiful #SmackDown," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Rhodes is set to face The Phenomenal One for the first time ever at Backlash France tomorrow. The WWE Championship will be on the line in Cody's first title defense since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Triple H reveals more WWE SmackDown success from France

World Wrestling Entertainment taped SmackDown from France for the first time ever tonight. The final show before Saturday's Backlash France PLE aired from a packed LDLC Arena in the city of Lyon, which is also where Backlash will be held.

Backlash is expected to be sold out by showtime, if not already. The arena has been set up for 12,977 tickets, so it's safe to say it had the same setup for SmackDown. With how packed and loud the arena was, it seems likely that WWE could draw close to 13,000 for both shows.

Triple H took to X after today's show and said this was the highest-grossing SmackDown of all time

. The Chief Content Officer added that SmackDown in Lyon topped the recent record set in Philadelphia for the WrestleMania go-home episode.

"Tonight’s event in Lyon, France is officially the highest-grossing #SmackDown of all time, breaking a record set just 4 weeks ago in Philly ahead of #WrestleMania XL. Can’t wait to see what the @WWEUniverse brings to #WWEBacklash tomorrow, streaming live at 1pm ET @peacock," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Backlash France will begin on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Kickoff pre-show, featuring CM Punk, Big E, and Jackie Redmond, will begin airing at 12 p.m. ET.

