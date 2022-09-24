Cody Rhodes gives an honest assessment of his WWE return so far

Top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts regarding his historic comeback to the company, after spending 6 years away from the promotion.

At WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE after working for various independent promotions as well as being one of the co-founders of AEW. Since returning, Rhodes has been booked as one of WWE's biggest stars, as he was engrossed in a heated feud with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. Cody's time back was sadly cut short after he suffered a pectoral injury in June, putting him on the shelf for 9 months.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, the 37-year-old said that his comeback to WWE before being injured was the best three months of his life.

"They've treated me like the house that built me," Rhodes said. "And honestly, it was amazing. "We were back, and everything was rolling so fast. And then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life, hopefully, get back to that soon." [H/T TMZ]

With nine months being the reported timeline before he makes his WWE comeback, many fans remain hopeful that they will once again get to see Cody Rhodes steal the show at WrestleMania next year in Los Angeles.

Cody Rhodes has his own timeframe for recovery

After suffering from such a serious injury like a pectoral tear, many athletes would choose to step away from whatever sport they excel in, however, it seems the American Nightmare is more determined than ever to return to the ring.

With doctors telling him that it will take 9 months for his injuries to heal, Cody Rhodes took to social media where stating that he had his own plans for when he will return to WWE.

"Sling off for rehab - in gym. I've heard 9 months, that's their plan...I've never concerned myself with other peoples projections - I've got a plan of my own - let's finish, all of us." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story https://t.co/ZRovUfKkJq

Given that he wrestled in June with a torn pectoral muscle, it is clear that Rhodes is able to withstand vast amounts of pain, and therefore a more immediate return may be on the cards.

