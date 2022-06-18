Cody Rhodes spotted at Nightmare Factory wearing a sling

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted at his wrestling school in a sling following surgery.

The American Nightmare recently went under the knife to repair a torn pectoral tendon that he suffered earlier this month. Despite the injury, he still managed to compete at a high level at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Cody defeated Seth Rollins for the third time since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He has made it known that his goal is to honor his father, Dusty Rhodes, and capture the world title.

Rhodes is keeping busy with his time away from WWE by teaching his students. In a tweet sent out by the Nightmare Factory account, the two-time Intercontinental Champion was seen wearing a sling during a tape study.

Cody Rhodes responds to photo at Nightmare Factory

The 36-year-old responded to the photo on Twitter and noted the match his students were watching.

He stated that Sting vs. Ric Flair at the Great American Bash is usually the first tape study, but they watched Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect at Madison Square Garden this time because it was a great example of headlock takeovers for the new students at the Nightmare Factory.

"Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first "tape sudy, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable, GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!"

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes is expected to miss nine months of action after successfully completing surgery on his torn pectoral tendon. The wrestling world praised Cody for wrestling through the injury at Hell in a Cell and delivering a memorable performance.

Eric Bischoff referred to the match between Cody and Rollins as one of the best of the last 20 years, and his full comments can be read here.

