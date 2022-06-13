"It's frightening" – Wrestling veteran comments on Cody Rhodes' status in WWE

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the recent encounter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare stunned the wrestling community at Hell in a Cell as he battled The Visionary despite suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Although Cody won, he was taken out by Seth on the following RAW, which was an angle to write him off TV for surgery.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#HIAC Cody Rhodes is a certified G. He competed and finished a Hell in a Cell match even with a torn pec. I felt uneasy watching this bout but he has all my respect. Cody Rhodes is a certified G. He competed and finished a Hell in a Cell match even with a torn pec. I felt uneasy watching this bout but he has all my respect.#HIAC https://t.co/eMKkD2i4F7

Bischoff was the latest to shower praise upon Cody for wrestling with the injury. Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, the former WCW President said Cody's efforts elevated him to a megastar level, and his comeback is going to be highly anticipated:

“I think as bad as his injury was, the fact that Cody went out and had, I don’t know where that match is going to end up in being the all-time great matches of at least the last 20-years, but it needs to be right up there in my opinion. And for Cody to be able to do what he did, even though he’s going to be out for four to six months, whatever it is, people are already anticipating his comeback. There is so much potential there, it’s frightening.” (H/T: wrestlinginc)

Cody Rhodes' performance by praised by several WWE Legends

Cody Rhodes cemented his return to WWE at Hell in a Cell with a gutsy performance that his peers and fans praised.

The American Nightmare has been the talking point of the wrestling world since his match at Hell in a Cell, with many legends sending heartwarming messages to the RAW star.

Hollywood megastar and WWE icon The Rock tweeted a message for Rhodes and Rollins, saying he's proud of both men:

"Holy sh*t. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Rock is proud of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins The Rock is proud of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins 💯 https://t.co/quVZaVlP57

Cody's performance at the latest premium live event established him as the top babyface in the promotion, with fans eagerly waiting for his clash with Roman Reigns.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far