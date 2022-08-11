Cody Rhodes sends out a cryptic tweet regarding his future

Cody Rhodes is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered before this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle but refused to withdraw from his clash against Seth Rollins at the show. He eventually ended up winning the bout in what turned out to be an instant classic.

Amid his recovery, Rhodes took to Twitter to send out a tweet without context. He wrote:

"What's next?" wrote Rhodes.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year. The star has been unbeaten in the company ever Since his transition from AEW. The former TNT Champion defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 before securing another win over the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rhodes completed the whitewash by going 3-0 up over Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted at Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's wedding

Cody Rhodes has been highly active outside of WWE, despite his current injury. The WWE Superstar was present at the ESPY Awards earlier this year after winning the WWE Moment of the Year award for his return to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He was also recently invited to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's wedding. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Conti shared a wedding day photo of herself and Guevara alongside their former colleague.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the AEW star was asked whether Rhodes was invited to the wedding and replied with the image. Tony Khan and other top stars from the company were also present at Sammy and Tay's wedding.

Rhodes' last match in AEW was against The Spanish God himself. The two men crossed paths in a Ladder Match, and Guevara won the TNT Championship.

It now remains to be seen when Rhodes will be returning to in-ring action and what plans WWE have in store for him now that Triple H is in charge of the creative team.

Edited by Brandon Nell