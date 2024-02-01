Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message to released WWE Superstar

Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a heartfelt message to a released superstar who is making a name for himself outside of WWE.

The American Nightmare overcame the odds and won his 2nd Royal Rumble Match in a row this past Saturday night. He sent CM Punk flying over the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old has made it clear that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year, but Seth Rollins suggested that he face him at WrestleMania 40 instead this past Monday night on RAW.

Rhodes will appear on this Friday's episode of SmackDown to announce his decision. Earlier today, Mustafa Ali boasted about his success after being let go by WWE last year. Ali had a frustrating run in the company. He spent seven years in promotion and never captured a championship.

Ali noted that every show he has been a part of has sold out since his release, and fans believe in him. Cody responded to Ali's post and expressed happiness for the former WWE Superstar:

"So happy for you. Move your own goal posts further and further back - they’ll doubt you, but leave em’ the receipts!"

WWE RAW star plays Cody Rhodes' theme song all the time

Brutus and Julius Creed made their main roster debuts last year but have disappeared from television as of late.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brutus Creed made a hilarious claim about his tag team partner. He noted that Julius Creed always plays Cody Rhodes' theme song while they are traveling and knows every single word.

"He [Julius Creed] puts Cody Rhodes' theme song on every road trip. And he memorizes the whole thing and it gets stuck in your head and you want him to replay it." [From 02:40 to 02:55]

The American Nightmare has become one of the most popular superstars in the company. It will be interesting to see if he finally gets to finish his story at The Show of Shows this April.

