Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message to WWE fans ahead of RAW

Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt message to WWE fans ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Rhode Island. The SmackDown star will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes teamed up to defeat A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) this past Friday night on SmackDown. After the match, it appeared that Owens was going to betray Rhodes, but wound up celebrating with him in the ring instead.

Rhodes took to Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW to send a message to wrestling fans following his appearance at a WWE Live Event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He shared several photos from the event and noted that the fans were incredible.

Trending

"#WWERotterdam You were INCREDIBLE ❤️," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Owens and Rhodes have been working together against The Bloodline for the past few months on SmackDown. The Prizefighter initially refused Rhodes' offer for a shot at the title at Bash in Berlin, but ultimately accepted after SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis suggested that he was considering Roman Reigns for the match.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's plan for Cody Rhodes

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion for not having opponents for Cody Rhodes lined up after he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that the company hadn't built anyone up as a credible threat to The American Nightmare. He noted that the plan was in place for Rhodes to become champion for a while, but the promotion was seemingly still unprepared.

"So, what does Cody do? He finishes the story. They know he's gonna finish the story. That plan was in place for a very long time. Well, this is where we've gone with it," Russo continued. "He finishes the story. He has no opponents. They built no opponents for him. He had to wrestle AJ, he had to wrestle Logan Paul, he's got no opponents. They build nobody for the guy." [From 3:45 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW following WrestleMania and warned that he would be coming after the title when he returned. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can defeat Kevin Owens to retain the title at the premium live event this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.