Cody Rhodes sends heartwarming message to fellow champion ahead of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has delivered a message to a major star ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The American Nightmare successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring this past Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Luke Littler is a 17-year-old accomplished darts player who has already won several championships in the sport. Littler was taking a tour of the company's headquarters today when he got an unexpected video message from Cody Rhodes. The SmackDown star noted he was a fan of Littler during the video.

"Luke "The Nuke" Littler, this is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Champion. I heard you are going to WWE HQ, getting a little tour-ski, i love it. I heard you are a fan of WWE, I love that even more. My friend, we are fans of yours, I am a fan of the darts game simply for the show Deep Space Nine," he said. [00:01 - 00:19]

Trending

Rhodes added that he has an appreciation for Littler as an athlete and referred to him as a "champion's champion."

"Clearly have an appreciation of you as an athlete, a performer, and a competitor. My man, you are a champion's champion, from one champion to another. Luke, my friend, see you down the road. Too sweet," added Rhodes. [00:25 - 00:34]

You can check out the video in the post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Cody Rhodes saying he wants a manager

Cody Rhodes had Arn Anderson as his manager in All Elite Wrestling and recently suggested that he might want to have someone in his corner once again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long wondered why Rhodes would want a manager in the company and was talking about his past in AEW. Long suggested Rhodes focus on the future instead of looking back at the past.

"I really don't know. I don't know why would Cody Rhodes want a manager? (...) That's AEW. Okay? We are going in the past now. We trying to stay here in the future," said Long. [0:45]

You can check out the video below:

Arn Anderson's contract with All Elite Wrestling recently expired. Only time will tell if he will get the chance to be Rhodes' manager once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback