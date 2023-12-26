Cody Rhodes sends a message ahead of his rare stipulation match against 7-time champion

Cody Rhodes will be in action at tonight's WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the show, Rhodes took to social media to send a message.

2023 has been full of ups and downs for The American Nightmare. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes also feuded and defeated Brock Lesnar after his loss to The Tribal Chief.

To close out the year, Rhodes started a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, whom he will face in a Bull Rope Match. Taking to his Instagram story, Rhodes hyped up his upcoming clash against the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Check out a screengrab of Rhodes' Instagram story:

Cody Rhodes opened up about his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to continue their feud heading into WWE's Holiday Tour.

Speaking on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes stated that he lost respect for Nakamura, considering his approach towards their rivalry. Rhodes said:

"Prior to all of this, I had the highest regard for Shinsuke Nakamura but, I think the respect has been altered a bit considering how he has approached this and it truly is a fun psychological element to this all because I was terrified of The Great Muta as a kid."

Cody Rhodes added:

"I was terrified of the mist but I felt the mist and he has felt the receipt or two from me at this point and I think if anything, the respect is still there but it has become a bit more personal than you like a match to be around the holiday season but that's okay if it's personal but we'll be able to settle it for ever."

Rhodes and Nakamura will certainly push each other to their limits at the upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden.

Are you excited about Rhodes vs. Nakamura?