WWE announces super rare stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at upcoming event

WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will continue their rivalry when they collide in a rare match at an upcoming live event.

The two stars have been feuding since The King of Strong Style attacked The American Nightmare on RAW several weeks ago and blinded him with the red mist. They fought in the main event of RAW this week, but the bout ended via disqualification after Nakamura sprayed the former Intercontinental Champion with the mist again. He proceeded to attack the latter after the match.

Michael Kay of ESPN broke the news on X/Twitter that Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match at the WWE Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

The promotion confirmed it, making it official.

The first Bull Rope match in the company took place between 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes and Superstar Billy Graham in 1978, also at MSG.

Mick Foley picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Cody was the first superstar to declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He won the bout last year but couldn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. If he wins again this year, he'll have another opportunity to finish his story.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley said he wants Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble match and get back into the main event picture.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Foley said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Cody joins Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin by winning the Rumble back-to-back.

