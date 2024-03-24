Cody Rhodes sends a message after defeating The Bloodline on recent WWE show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to send a message after his match at the latest Road to WrestleMania house show in Springfield, Illinois.

Rhodes is currently in a heated feud with The Bloodline. He is set to compete in two matches at WrestleMania XL. On Night One, The American Nightmare will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns, and at Night Two, the 38-year-old will lock horns with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

At the latest Road to WrestleMania house show in Springfield, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins teamed up to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The match ended in Rhodes and Rollins' favor.

After his bout, The American Nightmare took to Twitter to send a message to a fan present in the arena. The RAW Superstar also hyped up his next match in Rockford, Illinois.

"Music cues all over the place, kids in the ring, Springfield was a fever dream tonight! As always - it was great seeing the Pixel Man Dan! Next stop… Rockford, IL," he tweeted.

WWE legend Mark Henry does not believe Seth Rollins will betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Mark Henry said he believed WrestleMania XL was too early for Seth Rollins to betray Cody Rhodes.

"I'm not ready for that. It's too early to wrap my brain around Seth Rollins betraying Cody," he said.

Many fans want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the much-anticipated clash. Rollins will certainly be a big factor how the title match turns out since the tag match on Night One will determine the stipulation for the title match on Night Two.

