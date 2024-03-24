37-year-old WWE Superstar betraying Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in favor of Roman Reigns shouldn't happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes it is too early for Seth Rollins to betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion are scheduled to team up to face The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a high-stakes tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. Rhodes will then challenge The Tribal Chief for his title on Night Two.

During the face-off between Rhodes and Reigns on SmackDown last Friday, the leader of The Bloodline questioned Rollins' loyalty to his WrestleMania tag team partner. Many fans are also skeptical about The Visionary's true allegiance.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry addressed the possibility of the World Heavyweight Champion betraying his tag team partner. He claimed however that it is too early for the 37-year-old to turn on Rhodes.

"I'm not ready for that. It's too early to wrap my brain around Seth Rollins betraying Cody," he said. [14:51 - 15:00]

Seth Rollins will defend his title at WWE WrestleMania XL

Last month, Drew McIntyre overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary will now go head-to-head against The Scottish Warrior on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Evan Mack's World, McIntyre claimed he was ready to end Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run.

"I'm ready to not just become World Champion, defeat Seth Rollins, but take that World Title to the next level. Seth's done a great job. He's made it what it is today. But, you know, he raised his baby, did the best he could. He sent it to college, but it's gotta go out into the real world with a real man. And that's Drew McIntyre," he said.

McIntyre also insulted his WrestleMania XL opponent, calling him a "spotlight junkie", and that he got involved in The Bloodline storyline to get some of the attention The Rock has been getting since his return.

