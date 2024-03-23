It is time for the WWE World Heavyweight Title to be with a real man and get elevated to the next level, says Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre believes he is ready to end Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship run at WrestleMania XL.

Despite failing to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, The Scottish Warrior earned a shot at The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship after defeating five other men last month in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The two will now square off on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

In an interview with Evan Mack's World, McIntyre stated that he is ready to defeat Rollins for the title. The former WWE Champion claimed the title needs to be with a "real man."

"I'm ready to not just become World Champion, defeat Seth Rollins, but take that World Title to the next level. Seth's done a great job. He's made it what it is today. But, you know, he raised his baby, did the best he could. He sent it to college, but it's gotta go out into the real world with a real man. And that's Drew McIntyre," he said. [3:11 - 3:32]

Seth Rollins will wrestle twice at WWE WrestleMania XL

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match will not be the only one Seth Rollins will compete in at WrestleMania XL. The Visionary is also set to team up with Cody Rhodes to fight Roman Reigns and The Rock in a massive tag team match on night one.

In his interview with Evan Mack's World, Drew McIntyre addressed Rollins' involvement in The Bloodline storyline, dubbing him a "spotlight junkie."

"He thinks he can do it all. And to say his body falling apart, he just can't help himself. He's a junkie, a spotlight junkie. Just, he sees that big, you know, Rock attention over on SmackDown, it's like, 'Oh, I can get myself in on that. How can I get myself in on that? Oh, Cody, I got your back brother.' But really, it's just, 'Oh, I got this big spotlight I can be part of, cause I gotta get my fix. But at the same time, I got a world title match, but I can do that too cause I'll get even more attention. I'll feed my giant freaking ego rather than focus on what matters, the world title and RAW," he said.

The Rock and The Tribal Chief are advertised for the April 1st episode of RAW. It would be interesting to see if they will get physical with The Visionary and The American Nightmare ahead of their massive tag team match at the Show of Shows.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will emerge victorious at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Evan Mack's World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.