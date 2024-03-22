"He's a junkie" - Drew McIntyre continues to insult Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Drew McIntyre recently addressed his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match winner is set to go head-to-head against The Visionary for the title on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One.

In an interview with Evan Mack's World, The Scottish Warrior discussed his feud with Rollins. The 38-year-old also dubbed Rollins a "spotlight junkie" among the other choice words he had for Rollins. When asked if the champion was in the right frame of mind to face him. He replied with these words:

"No, he thinks he is. He thinks he can do it all. And to say his body falling apart, he just can't help himself. He's a junkie, a spotlight junkie. Just, he sees that big, you know, Rock attention over on SmackDown, it's like, 'Oh, I can get myself in on that. How can I get myself in on that? Oh, Cody, I got your back brother.' But really, it's just, 'Oh, I got this big spotlight I can be part of, cause I gotta get my fix. But at the same time, I got a world title match, but I can do that too cause I'll get even more attention. I'll feed my giant freaking ego rather than focus on what matters, the world title and RAW.'"

The Scottish Warrior added:

"And I've said this to him on TV, hoping he would listen to me. He literally told me, like I said last week on TV, before our last title match, the one Damian Priest screwed me over in. Like, 'Hahaha Drew, you gotta get over The Bloodline. Hehehe, they got over you. Get over it.' And I was like, Oh, man. And I don't do that laugh to be funny. It's just, it sounds stupid. I like to know how, like, show him how he sounds. But yeah, he was right." [4:05 - 5:03]

You can watch his interview below:

Drew McIntyre doesn't care about Seth Rollins' condition at WWE WrestleMania

In September 2022, Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Although The Scottish Warrior blamed The Bloodline for his downward spiral following his defeat, he revealed in his interview with Evan Mack's World that he is no longer fixated on that. Instead, he is focused on winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre also disclosed that he does not care about the condition Seth Rollins would be in after his tag team match on Night One as long as he shows up for the world title match on Night Two.

"I don't care if he shows up crawling as long as he show up and I win that World Title and I give it an even better home," McIntyre said. [5:57 - 6:02]

Drew McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion. However, his last world title reign came four years ago. It would be interesting to see if he can capture his third world championship at the Showcase of the Immortals next month.

Do you think Seth Rollins' feud with The Bloodline will cost him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Evan Mack's World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE