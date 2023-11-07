Cody Rhodes sends a message to Jey Uso regarding Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes recently sent a message to Jey Uso and praised him as a teammate.

Following Jey's Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, he quit SmackDown and moved to Monday Night RAW. At the Payback Premium Live Event, he was introduced as the newest member of the red brand by The American Nightmare.

On RAW, Rhodes, and Jey established a solid relationship with one another. The duo even captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship before losing the titles to The Judgment Day.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes stated that he would have to ask Jey which inning they're currently in.

“Jey has been a superb teammate,” said Rhodes. “I need to ask him what inning we are in.”

For those unaware, after Reigns' victory over Jey at SummerSlam, Paul Heyman claimed that the Bloodline was in the bottom of the third inning.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes could feud with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is reportedly set to return to WWE, and Jim Cornette believes that The Viper should feud with Cody Rhodes.

Orton and Rhodes are former Legacy stablemates and briefly shared the screen upon The American Nightmare's return to WWE.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran said:

Cody and Orton might be a good deal. But should he come in and stab him in the back or should he come in and help him and then in six months stab him in the back? [...] Does Orton come back and get the round of applause from the fans for the return, and he's another name coming back? Does he aid Cody, if Cody's not going to have this showdown with Roman at WrestleMania?"

He added:

"Then it's an old-time Dusty kinda thing to have a big star come in and stand side-by-side with whichever Rhodes and then turn on him in the most heinous way possible after it's established and do that. Would that be something? Because then you get, instead of cold, you get Orton and Rhodes with meaning behind it."

At WWE Crown Jewel, Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a singles match and got one over The Judgment Day.

