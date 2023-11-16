Cody Rhodes sends message after record-breaking Survivor Series ticket sales

Cody Rhodes will be one of the many star attractions at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The WWE Superstar recently sent a strong message on social media while addressing record ticket sales for the premium live event.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day at Survivor Series: War Games. Other advertised matches on the PLE are Gunther vs The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship and Rhea Ripley vs Zoey Stark for the Women's World Championship. Reportedly, WWE has already sold over sixteen thousand tickets for the event.

Cody Rhodes recently took to his Twitter account to send a message ahead of the premium live event. The 38-year-old reshared a Twitter post claiming that the Stamford-based company has already sold over 16,000 tickets. He even addressed the record-breaking ticket sale and stated that he could not wait for the event.

"Break all the records, I cannot wait T M B," he wrote.

You can check out the Twitter post below:

Drew McIntyre joining forces with The Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW might result in the match being changed from a 4 vs 4 contest to the traditional 5-on-5 WarGames match. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the Scottish Warrior's heel turn.

Cody Rhodes talks about The Rock and WrestleMania 40

Many fans wanted Cody Rhodes to beat Romans Reign at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year. However, after losing the fight, the former Intercontinental Champion moved forward to get involved in a different storyline.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes talked about potentially completing his story and becoming a World Champion in WWE. He further stated that the speculations regarding The Rock's involvement at WrestleMania 40 next year do not bother him, and he is confident about winning the gold.

“I'm not flinching. I'm not flinching — I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. That's the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder. I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up & I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding. It's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot,” Rhodes said.

