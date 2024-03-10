Cody Rhodes sends a message after slapping The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes got back at The Rock on WWE SmackDown last night as he slapped The Great One for taking things too far. The American Nightmare took to social media to send a message after an interesting turn of events.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins came over to the blue brand this past Friday to answer The Rock's challenge for a tag match at Night One of WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns was also present on the show as all four men came face-to-face for the first time since the media event a few weeks back.

The Bloodline stars once again made things personal as Rock dragged Cody's family. This led to The American Nightmare slapping The Brahma Bull, and the latter did the same at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas.

However, that is not the end of the week for the former AEW EVP, as he will be in action at this weekend's house shows in Alexandria and Lafayette. Cody also sent a message before the event, thanking the fans for their excellent support on WWE SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepted The Rock's challenge for a tag match at WrestleMania XL on SmackDown last night. While the RAW duo are fairly confident of their chances, Dutch Mantell believes Roman Reigns and Brahma Bull will come out on top on Night One.

The former WWE manager also added that he sees a messy finish to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns rematch in Night Two with the American Nightmare standing tall.

"I think Bloodline wins. I would take the pay-per-view just to see the finish. Just to see what they come up with on Night Two because it's gonna be about a 10-minute finish. They will go and go and you think he can't make it, oh he kicks out. Then they do something else, they involve somebody else. They do layers and stacks and when they get through that, then it's gonna come down to Roman, all of a sudden, all his weapons are gone. Now how's he gonna get up? That's when Cody gets strong and that's how we get it."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes initially challenged The Rock to a singles match but The Brahma Bull offered a tag team match with a unique stipulation. If Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline will be barred from the ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. However, if the babyfaces lose, the main event of Night Two will become a Bloodline Rules match.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE