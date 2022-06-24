Cody Rhodes sends out a message to his wrestling colleagues who have a "victim complex"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently posted a message on social media where he looked to praise wrestlers who are appreciative of the position they're in.

The American Nightmare is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today, and with a legion of fans supporting his every move, he knows all too well not to take their admiration for granted.

This week, Rhodes took to Twitter and sent out a message praising his colleagues who, like him, do not have a victim complex, whilst subtly hinting that there are some in the business that do.

"To wrestlers who don’t have a victim complex. The ones who hear/respect the audience cheer & boo, keep their chin up…realizing very few people can do what we do. The ones who put in the effort. The ones who don’t try to shame the fans realizing without them, we ain’t s**t." H/T Twitter

Since making his return to WWE in April, Cody Rhodes has been presented to fans as one of the company's biggest stars. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently out of action due to an injury.

Cody Rhodes has his own plan when it comes to nursing his injury

Earlier this month, The 36 year old star suffered an extremely severe injury as he tore his pectoral muscle.

Doctors have given him a time frame of 9 months until he can compete in the ring again, however, during a recent Instagram story of his, Cody stated that he has his own projection of when he will be healthy again.

"Sling off for rehab - in gym. I've heard 9 months, that's their plan...I've never concerned myself with other peoples projections - I've got a plan of my own - let's finish, all of us." H/T Sportskeeda

Whilst the injury that Rhodes picked up is devastating for both him and his fans, his eventual return will no doubt send shockwaves around the entire wrestling business.

