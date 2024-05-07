Cody Rhodes sends message to WWE referee after making history at Backlash; credits Triple H and 23-year veteran

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a message to a female referee following the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event. The Undisputed WWE Champion also credited Triple H and one of the company's longest-serving employees, Charles Robinson.

The name being discussed here is Jessika Carr, who has been a part of the company since 2017. She accomplished a massive feat at Backlash in France by becoming the first woman in WWE history to officiate a WWE Title match at a premium live event. The 32-year-old called the shots during the clash between The American Nightmare and The Phenomenal One last weekend.

Taking to X/Twitter, Jessika Carr shared an old picture with the Undisputed WWE Champion, highlighting her career arc and reaching the top at Backlash France.

Cody Rhodes responded to Carr by stating it was a pleasure to see her officiate the Undisputed WWE Title match at the LDLC Arena in Lyon. The 38-year-old star also noted that The Game and veteran referee Charles Robinson selected her for the main event of Backlash PLE.

"The biggest gate for an arena @WWE show in 71 years. @WWERobinson and @TripleH selected you for the main event. Thank you for calling it down the line; [it] was a pleasure," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III could happen in WWE under special stipulation

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. However, at this year's Showcase of The Immortals, the 38-year-old star dethroned The Tribal Chief to finish his story.

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan responded to a fan asking if WWE would book a third match between the two men. The wrestling veteran mentioned Cody and The Head of The Table could lock horns in a ladder match, to which his co-host, Disco Inferno, agreed.

"Yeah, the ladder," Konnan said.

Inferno added:

"The ladder, yeah, I would agree with that. That's pretty simple!"

Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles this past weekend. It will be interesting to see what lies in store for The American Nightmare in the coming weeks.

