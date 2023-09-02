Cody Rhodes sends out a one-word message to hype WWE Payback

WWE Payback is set to emanate from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a few hours. The show is set to showcase many top superstars from both brands, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare recently took to Twitter to share a one-word message to hype up the upcoming premium live event.

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe learned that John Cena will be the host of the show, and fans across the globe can't keep calm about a possible showdown between The American Nightmare and the 16-time world champion.

Hours ahead of the show, Rhodes took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming premium live event with a one-word message. Along with his message, he shared a poster of the show highlighting the matches and superstars appearing.

What is Cody Rhodes doing at WWE Payback?

Cody Rhodes will not be competing in a match at WWE Payback. However, he will be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, a talk show hosted by SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller.

The Aussie Icon had quite an impact since debuting on the main roster after the annual draft. Waller has been featured in several segments with the top stars in the company, including John Cena at Money in the Bank in London. He even called out The Rock multiple times over the past few months.

The announcement of Rhodes' appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect faced some backlash from fans, as they expected the American Nightmare to be involved in a feud, given that he was coming out of one of the biggest fights of his life against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.

It is quite likely that the altercation on the show may get physical, given the way Waller treats his guests in every episode.

