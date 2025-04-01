Cody Rhodes sends a one-word message after laying out John Cena on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes got the upper hand on John Cena on WWE RAW as he laid out the 16-time World Champion with a Cross Rhodes. The American Nightmare sent a one-word message after the show, reminding everyone that less than three weeks remain until his showdown with the Cenation Leader.

Ad

After two weeks of ignoring Rhodes, John Cena finally addressed the American Nightmare on RAW. The two men exchanged a few harsh words, with Cody even pointing out that, unlike Cena, he never got the "you can't wrestle" chants from the fans. This did not sit well with the 16-time World Champion, who tried to sneak attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent. However, the former AEW EVP ducked the punch and took out Cena with a Cross Rhodes to end the segment.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes took to X (fka Twitter) to reminisce about the show as he posted a few pictures from RAW. The Undisputed WWE Champion captioned the post "19," counting the days to his match against the GOAT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran listed his problem with the Cody Rhodes-John Cena segment on RAW

Cody Rhodes managed to stand tall in his first physical altercation with John Cena since Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare took out the 16-time World Champion with a Cross Rhodes in what was the latter's last scheduled appearance before WrestleMania 41.

However, WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out that Cena staying down with just one Cross Rhodes did not make sense as Cody often has to use the move twice or thrice to get a victory over his opponents:

Ad

"How many matches have we seen where it takes Cody four or five Cross Rhodes to beat his opponent? We've seen that numerous times. So you can't expect me to believe he's hit John Cena with one and John Cena is dead. Not when it's taken four-five to beat other people."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes may have to carry the build-up for the WrestleMania 41 match alone in the upcoming weeks, as Cena is no longer scheduled for any show till the event. However, the 16-time World Champion could make a surprise appearance, with The Rock showing up also a possibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback