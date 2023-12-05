Cody Rhodes set to face 43-year-old WWE Superstar in a highly awaited match

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly awaited singles match.

Following the Men's WarGames Match, Rhodes declared his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Shortly afterward, he was ambushed by Nakamura on RAW.

Fast forward to this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Nakamura explained his reasons for attacking Rhodes. He stated that the two men experienced a similar humiliation, having failed to win the world championship at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. The 43-year-old star had previously lost to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

This led to WWE announcing a singles match between The American Nightmare and The King of Strong Style for next week's RAW.

Check out WWE's announcement of Rhodes vs. Nakamura:

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Rhodes picked up the win for his team with a vital assist from the returning Randy Orton.

The Viper played a major role in Cody Rhodes and company defeating The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Rhodes pinned Damian Priest to win the match for his team.

Meanwhile, Nakamura lost to Seth Rollins twice in recent months, as he failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

