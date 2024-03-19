Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins falling short of legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold according to WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will play an integral role at WrestleMania XL. The duo will team up in a tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

On Night 2, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre, while The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Even though Rollins and Rhodes are two of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion, former WWE writer Vince Russo has claimed they are falling short of viz-a-viz legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena.

Both superstars made an appearance on the show this week. While Cody used his time to respond to The Rock, Seth got into a heated verbal battle with Drew McIntyre.

Reviewing the show on the Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo asserted that the major babyfaces of the company, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes weren't attracting as many kids as legendary performers like Austin, Hogin, and Cena used to do during their respective careers.

"When I talk about kids liking the product, are you going to argue with me that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are pulling in the same amount of kids that John Cena pulled in, that Hulk Hogan pulled in, that Stone Cold Steve Austin [pulled in]? Are you going to have that arguement with me? Seriously?" said Russo. [53:08-53:33]

Regardless of Russo's opinion of them, both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are part of the biggest marquee matches on the show. It will be interesting to see how both WWE Superstars hold their own during the two biggest nights of their respective careers.

