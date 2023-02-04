Cody Rhodes shares a heartfelt message ahead of his showdown against current WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has inched one step closer to the top of the mountain after over 15 years in the industry. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. Rhodes recently shared a heartfelt message ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he left All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and returned to WWE. The American Nightmare established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world after he left WWE and worked with major promotions such as AEW and NJPW.

Last week, he punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Road to WrestleMania has been an emotional journey for the American Nightmare and he shared a heartfelt message regarding his journey ahead of his match against Roman Reigns. Check it out:

"Gonna’ be the wildest chapter in an amazing book one day, whoever writes it. The best time in the sport"

It will be interesting to see how Rhodes does the impossible and ends The Tribal Chief's title reign, which has lasted over 870 days.

Seth Rollins recently called Cody Rhodes a selfish S.O.B

Before the American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match, he had a major feud on WWE RAW with The Visionary. Last year, Cody returned to WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The two had a trilogy of matches after Rhodes' return to the company where the American Nightmare prevailed. However, Cody suffered a serious injury which led to him missing most of 2022.

Recently, WWE Superstars were promoting the Royal Rumble premium live event during which Seth Rollins called Rhodes a selfish S.O.B. who stole his spotlight ahead of WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say 'tried to steal it.' He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see if the two superstars will meet each other once again after WrestleMania 39 for a fourth match.

