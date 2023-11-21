Cody Rhodes shares three-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has posted a message on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Tonight is the final episode of RAW ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023 this Saturday night in Chicago. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to kick off tonight's show to explain his actions last week. McIntyre helped The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in last Monday's main event.

There will be a singles match tonight on RAW between a member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team and a member of The Judgment Day's squad. The winner of the match will earn the advantage for his team during the Men's WarGames match this Saturday night at the premium live event.

Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, Rhodes took to social media to deliver a three-word message. The American Nightmare reposted a promotional graphic for the premium live event featuring his face in camo and added the caption "The Match Beyond," the nickname for the WarGames match created by his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo claims Cody Rhodes made a mistake on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes made a mistake last week on RAW.

Cody Rhodes guaranteed that he and Jey Uso would defeat The Judgment Day to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships last week, and things did not work out as planned. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo explained that wrestling fans will start to lose trust in babyfaces if they fail to back up their promises:

"I'll tell you, I'm shocked over one thing. Bro, when you are a babyface, you never ever guarantee a victory if you're gonna lose. I mean, Cody guaranteed a victory at the top of the show and I thought for sure that the babies were going over before that. I mean, bro, a babyface has to live up to his word. If he doesn't live up to his word, then that's when the crowd and the fans start losing, you know, getting behind him. I was shocked by that bro," Vince Russo said. [3:02 - 3:42]

You can check out the video below:

The 38-year-old fell short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but remains a fan favorite. It will be fascinating to see if he will get another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Which team do you think will win the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.