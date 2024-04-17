Cody Rhodes shares two-word reaction to WWE fans' new tattoo

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reacted to a wrestling fan's new tattoo today on social media. The American Nightmare appeared last night on WWE RAW and wished Jey Uso luck ahead of his match against Finn Balor.

A wrestling fan took to social media today and tagged Cody Rhodes in his post. He shared that he got The American Nightmare logo tattooed on his leg during his visit to WWE World and said that Rhodes' story impacted how he views life. Rhodes reacted to the new tattoo by saying it looks great, as seen in his post below.

Jey Uso will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash next month. Cody Rhodes will also be putting the title on the line but his opponent is yet to be determined. LA Knight and AJ Styles will be squaring off in a WrestleMania XL rematch this Friday night on SmackDown to determine Rhodes' challenger at the premium live event.

Vince Russo criticizes Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with Cody Rhodes' promo last night on RAW.

Wrestling fans have grown accustomed to seeing Roman Reigns as champion, and some are not impressed with Rhodes' first week with the title. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Rhodes was already getting repetitive with his promos.

He noted the champion said the same thing last night that he said on last Friday's SmackDown, and the company seemingly has nothing for him to do after finishing his story.

"He has nothing, bro. I swear to God, when he went out there tonight to cut the promo, he started cutting the same promo he cut on SmackDown. I'm watching this and I'm like, I just heard this on SmackDown bro. So, we've literally going nothing for the world champion to do bro, nothing," said Russo. [From 14:45 onwards]

Cody Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and spent two years trying to dethrone The Tribal Chief. He finally accomplished his goal last weekend at WrestleMania XL, and it will be fascinating to see how long he can hold onto the title moving forward.

