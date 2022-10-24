Cody Rhodes shares the unique reason he was fired from his first job long before WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently answered a question on Twitter about the first job he had. He also revealed to fans the unique reason why he was fired from there.

Given his family's legacy, born to Dusty Rhodes and as the brother of Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust), perhaps it was always destined for The American Nightmare to make the jump to wrestling. However, long before he worked in WWE or even wrestled, Cody Rhodes worked for a bagel store. Einstein Bros. Bagels. While he appears to have thoroughly enjoyed his work there, it didn't last long.

Replying to a tweet from Alicia Atout asking about the first job people worked at, Cody Rhodes shared his own experience. He said that when he was younger, he worked at Einstein Bros.

The star revealed that they were all allowed to have one bagel per shift. However, he found a way to have more than what was allowed. He pretended that a make-believe person named William ordered a bagel and then ate it himself.

"[email protected] – you were allowed 1 bagel a shift. I went into the dining area 4 times a day w/a cinnamon sugar bagel toasted with honey almond spread and called out "William – toasted bagel". There was no William, it was for me. I was terminated. Love that place though forever."

You can check out his tweet below:

The bagel store seemed more than happy at this mention by the star and replied to his tweet. They told him they loved him and slyly plugged a couple of bagels.

Cody Rhodes is currently working on returning from injury

While he may be reminiscing about the days when he could eat four bagels a shift, Cody Rhodes is currently hard at work trying to recover from the injury that put him on the sidelines.

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle but still competed at his scheduled match inside the Hell in a Cell chamber against Seth Rollins. However, he was given a timetable of nine months by WWE before he could return to action.

As it turns out, according to the latest reports, Rhodes is ahead of schedule and may return sooner than initially expected.

''Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing. He’s working with DDP. Things are normal for him in real life but obviously any upper body weights he can use are extremely light. There’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop. Originally the idea of Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta and he grew up and still lives there.''

Now, with rumors of the Day 1 event being canceled, the Royal Rumble might still be the earliest that fans get to see Cody Rhodes in the ring once again.

