Cody Rhodes shows off impressive body transformation ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to compete in a championship match at the Royal Rumble. Heading into the premium live event, The American Nightmare has shared a social media update to show off his recent body transformation.

The 39-year-old will step inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Saturday to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match. The upcoming contest will be the third title clash between the two former allies.

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram account to post a mirror selfie he took two days ago. The SmackDown Superstar noted he had nearly reached his body fat goal for the premium live event. He further thanked trainer Brad Kolowich Jr. and nutrition coach Dave Palumbo.

"Let's dial in! Snapped 48 hrs ago - almost at our bodyfat goal for this weekend's PLE/PPV event - thanks again @huge 285 [Dave Palumbo] & @brad.kolowich.jr [Brad Kolowich Jr]💪💥," he wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of his Instagram story below:

The American Nightmare showing off his impressive physique. [Photo Credits: Screenshot of Cody Rhodes' Instagram story]

WWE Hall of Famer opens up about Cody Rhodes' struggles as the Undisputed Champion

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was involved in an intense promo face-off with CM Punk on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, which saw the two stars tease a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Referring to the RAW segment on The Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Second City Saint was right when he stated Rhodes seemed defeated and exhausted. The 53-year-old added that being the World Champion had started to take its toll on The American Nightmare, and the latter also seemed to realize it.

"Cody's tone and volume and the gruff or the base in his voice told me that he seemed defeated and exhausted. And that's what Punk was kinda trying to tell him. This is starting to take it out of you, kid. You ain't sleeping at night because of everything that goes on with the responsibility of becoming the World Champion. It's almost as if Cody realized last night, wow this is not all that it's cracked up to be," he said. [From 5:38 to 6:16]

Check out Ray's comments in the video below:

While Cody Rhodes will face a tough challenge in the form of Kevin Owens at the upcoming premium live event, The Best in the World will enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match, hoping to improve on his last year's performance. Despite tearing his tricep halfway through the contest, CM Punk made it to the final two. However, Rhodes threw him over the top rope to win consecutive 'Rumbles.

Will CM Punk and Cody Rhodes win their respective matches at the Royal Rumble? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

