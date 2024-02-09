Cody Rhodes' sister seemingly hits back at The Rock after he calls out "Cody Crybabies"

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil has responded to The Rock's recent comments about the American Nightmare and a section of his fans.

The former AEW EVP looked all set to headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns before The Rock made his return. While the match between the two Samoan stars has not been confirmed yet, there has already been a major outrage among fans, as many want to see Cody finish the story.

The Brahma Bull addressed the resentment people have towards him, main-eventing WrestleMania, stating that while he expected a meltdown, there are some "Cody crybabies" who are obsessed with Rhodes finishing the story. Rock also took a shot at the #WeWantCody movement that has taken over the wrestling world in the last few days.

Although The American Nightmare is yet to respond to the jibe, his sister seemingly took a shot at the Hollywood megastar, posting the iconic 'Am I out of touch' GIF from The Simpsons.

Expand Tweet

The Rock is the favorite over Cody Rhodes to headline WrestleMania 40

While Roman Reigns' match for WrestleMania 40 is yet to be made official, according to Betting Odds, The Rock is the favorite to face his cousin at the Showcase of Immortals.

Both Cody Rhodes and The Great One will be present at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff show in Las Vegas, where the main event will likely be made official. The American Nightmare recently revealed that he has already made his decision. One can expect him to reveal the same at the media event.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins, who has been urging Cody to pick him, will also be present at the media event along with Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. The Visionary is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to make it in time for WrestleMania.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes will pick as his WrestleMania 40 opponent? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE