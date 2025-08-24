  • home icon
Cody Rhodes steals Randy Orton's car; says: "Sometimes, it's more fun to be bad" in hilarious footage

By JP David
Modified Aug 24, 2025
Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.
Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes (Photo: @americannightmarecody on IG)

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes pranked his mentor, Randy Orton, stealing his car in a recent social media post. It was part of the company's partnership with a popular alcoholic drink brand.

Last week, The Viper tried to prank Rhodes multiple times backstage. However, The American Nightmare seemed one step ahead of Orton every time. While ribbing is a popular pastime in the locker room, this one was all part of WWE's sponsorship deal with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.

In a post on his Instagram account, Randy Orton shared the latest promo for the Canadian whiskey brand. It involved Orton mistakenly handing his keys to someone whom he thought was a valet. Cody Rhodes took the opportunity to "steal" the Master of the RKO's car.

It even went as far as prank calling Orton to say that his car was wrecked in an accident. Toward the end of the video, Rhodes revealed that it was all a ruse, and it's good to be bad sometimes.

"You know, Randy? You were right. Sometimes, it's more fun to be bad," Rhodes said.
While it might look like a tease for a possible heel turn, the official slogan of the Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey is the "Official Shot of Bad Guys."

Cody Rhodes wants a feud against Randy Orton

There's no secret that Cody Rhodes has a lot of history with Randy Orton. It's only a matter of time before their past gets revisited for a potential feud, maybe even at WrestleMania.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso on Substack, Rhodes opened up about his desire to have a big storyline against Orton.

"Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too," Rhodes said.

Orton and Rhodes did face each other in the final of the King of the Ring tournament, with The American Nightmare winning the match at Night of Champions.

