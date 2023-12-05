Cody Rhodes' story will mean nothing because of WWE creative team, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Cody Rhodes has become one of WWE's most popular babyfaces since returning to the company in 2022. While many expect him to challenge Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania again, former head writer Vince Russo was critical of Rhodes' current creative direction.

On this week's RAW, The American Nightmare addressed Shinsuke Nakamura's recent assault. The Japanese star attacked Rhodes last Monday and sprayed red mist on his face. Nakamura is scheduled to face the former Intercontinental Champion next week on RAW.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of the feud as, according to him, it was clear who would emerge victorious. He said booking Rhodes in filler feuds might cause his story to mean nothing.

“What happened to the days when you had feuds and did not know who was gonna come out on top? Why are we doing Cody and Nakamura? Why are we doing this, like seriously, bro?” (54:13 - 54:30)

Russo added that the program might not benefit Rhodes or the company in the long term.

“You know what, bro, when the story is finished and over, they’re gonna have just as many viewers as they had before the story started. It’s gonna mean nothing. Zero.” (55:17 - 55:30)

Many fans still hope to see Cody Rhodes complete his story and win the world title at Wrestlemania next year. It'll be interesting to see if the company starts to build up towards the much-anticipated moment anytime soon.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura? Are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

