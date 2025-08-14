Cody Rhodes' "stupid tattoo" gets called out by a two-time WWE Champion, calls it target practice

Cody Rhodes' tattoo has often been mocked by his rivals. The trend seems to have continued, courtesy of the man who could be next in line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre.Rhodes teamed up with John Cena on last week's SmackDown. The duo faced McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match. While Paul is set to face Cena at Clash in Paris, McIntyre seems to have shifted his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Championship.On Instagram, McIntyre mocked Rhodes after hitting him with a brutal Claymore on last week's SmackDown. The two-time WWE Champion claimed he was using The American Nightmare's tattoo as target practice.&quot;I was using that stupid tattoo as a giant bullseye,&quot; wrote McIntyre.Check out McIntyre's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCody Rhodes on potentially turning heel in WWECody Rhodes is no stranger to being a heel. He was a heel during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was a member of the Bullet Club.Speaking in an interview with SI Media, the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion talked about the idea of him turning heel at some point. He believes that it is very much &quot;possible&quot; for him to return to his villainous ways. Rhodes said:&quot;I love that all this data is available to fans now to be able to say, 'Hey, another year of record business.' And that’s a big thing with potentially, if I ever were to go, you know, the dark side, ever go, bad guy. It’s definitely possible. I feel like sometimes I’m too heavy-handed with how I say, ‘Oh no, it’ll never happen.’ Oh, I’m sure it’s possible.&quot;McIntyre vs. Rhodes hasn't been confirmed yet. The match could be added to the Clash in Paris event, but nothing has been confirmed regarding Rhodes's next title defense.