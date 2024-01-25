Cody Rhodes talks about breaking a major WWE record after over two decades

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has led to the biggest babyface run in the promotion under two different leaders in the company. However, The American Nightmare has his eyes set on breaking a major record in the promotion before heading to WrestleMania 40.

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year after returning to the company after over six months of inactivity due to an injury. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa derailed his plans to win the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, The American Nightmare announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. Speaking exclusively to Bleacher Report, Rhodes talked about the possibility of winning the gimmick match back to back and breaking a significant record:

"I think a big thing is it's validation for the fans that I have now. It was not always easy to be a Cody Rhodes fan, and whether you just jumped onboard or whether you've been there from the beginning through the different incarnations of myself, it would be validation, it would be vindication for them. They believed and they were right. And to be the first guy to go back to back since 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the most prolific sports entertainer of all time, the most profitable top draw ever in the industry, I'd be very lucky to hear that, and hopefully being the odds-on favorite, hopefully the odds are in my favor as we head toward the Royal Rumble." [H/T - Bleacher Report]

In 1997 and 1998, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble match back-to-back. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can do the same at the event.

Cody Rhodes spoke about a former WWE Champion taking his place at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and dropped a massive hint about going after Roman Reigns. The two stars haven't interacted yet, but fans are questioning if the match will take place at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking exclusively to Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes spoke about The Rock's return to WWE and said he won't interfere in The American Nightmare's plans heading into WrestleMania 40:

"I don't think he's the type that would come in and meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I'll be watching just like everybody else when I'm not wrestling."

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble back-to-back? Sound off in the comment section below.

