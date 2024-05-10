Cody Rhodes teases major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared a very interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's show will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Pennsylvania.

The American Nightmare finally dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He successfully defended the title against AJ Styles in front of a lively crowd this past Saturday at WWE Backlash in France.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Rhodes took to social media to tease a major announcement. The 38-year-old seemingly hinted that fans would find out his next challenger tonight on SmackDown.

"But who’s it gonna’ be? #SmackDown," he wrote.

You can check out Rhodes' post below:

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and spent two years trying to climb to the top of the mountain. He finally was able to finish his story at WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes names popular WWE star as potential next challenger

Following his victory over AJ Styles at Backlash, Cody Rhodes named a veteran superstar as someone he would like to get in the ring with.

LA Knight defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL, but it was The Phenomenal One who got the last laugh in their recent encounter. Styles defeated Knight last month on SmackDown to earn a title shot against Rhodes at Backlash but came up short this past Saturday in France.

Speaking at the press conference following Backlash, Cody Rhodes named LA Knight as someone he would like to have a match against.

"But there are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh they're two good guys!'. Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," said Rhodes. [From 21:03 - 21:46]

You can check out Rhodes' comments in the video below:

LA Knight had battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, but could not overcome The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see if The Megastar is next in line to face The American Nightmare for the title.

