Cody Rhodes has three word response to his wife’s message during WWE Fastlane

Cody Rhodes won his first championship title since returning to WWE last night at Fastlane. The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes, reacted to the victory on social media, to which Cody recently responded.

The American Nightmare and his tag team partner Jey Uso surprisingly defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the premium live event.

After the match, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and shared a GIF, having Cody Rhodes make his entrance. She also demanded Cody's theme to be played following the historic win.

"Run that score up @CodyRhodes #Fastlane," she tweeted.

The American Nightmare responded to this message from his wife with a tweet of his own. He also shared a GIF and had a lovely message for Brandi.

"She gets me," he wrote.

You can see the tweet here:

Cody Rhodes has a message for his wife

The title win took everyone by surprise. It was the first time Cody and Uso were teaming up for a tag team match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest also had the other members of The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh by their side.

Despite all odds stacked against them, the team of The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member won the match and captured the gold.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso make for an intriguing pairing

Rhodes and Uso were bitter rivals not so long ago. Being part of the Bloodline, Jey Uso cost the former AEW star the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Following a fallout with the rest of the group, the former Right Hand Man of Reigns quit WWE.

The American Nightmare brought Uso back to the company, claiming that every person deserves a second chance. The two have got along nicely and won the championship in their first match as a tag team. But it will be interesting to see how long the unlikely duo can hold onto the titles.

Do you think Damian Priest and Finn Balor will win their titles back just like Dominik Mysterio did? Sound off in the comments section below.

