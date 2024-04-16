Cody Rhodes' uncertain future has exposed WWE's creative team, feels former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the promotion should have had a monster heel ready for Cody Rhodes to feud with after WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare finally completed his story at the Show of Shows when he defeated Roman Reigns. Despite all the odds stacked against him in a Bloodline Rules match, Cody ended Roman's historic reign and became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that since WWE knew Cody would be the new champ, they should have put him in a storyline against a major heel next.

The former writer felt that the tournament to crown the next number-one contender showed that WWE was underprepared with the creative direction.

"You put a title on Cody Rhodes. You know you're gonna put the title on Cody Rhodes. And there is no monster heel waiting for him. You gotta put together a makeshift tournament, or whatever it is, in order for Cody to have an opponent? That tells you right there, bro. They don't know how to book. They don't know how to write. That is so weak." [From 6:53 onwards]

During the conversation, Russo stated that Solo Sikoa should have been Cody's next opponent.

"Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns. Where was Solo? Solo is the guy that should've stepped up that very next week. I had so many people telling me that." [From 7:22 onwards]

Solo might have to wait for his turn as AJ Styles and LA Knight will battle it out this Friday Night on SmackDown to determine who gets a shot at Cody's title.

