Cody Rhodes uses retired legend's move against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022

Cody Rhodes has officially done the clean sweep against Seth Rollins. Following the news of his torn tendon and sudden injury, there was a lot of speculation that the angle would be used to put The Visionary over, effectively writing Cody out for a while. That wasn't the case, as The American Nightmare used the Pedigree and sledgehammer to defeat the 4-time World Champion.

Just hours before Hell in a Cell 2022, the main event was in jeopardy as Cody Rhodes was revealed to have torn his tendon during a weight lifting session. He would, however, inform WWE that he could compete, and that's exactly what he did as he stepped inside the cell for only the second time in his career to face Seth "Freaking" Rollins.

Cody Rhodes' injury was a major part of the story told as he showed off the bruise right before the match started. While he spent a good portion of the match taking a beating, he used the pedigree at one point. This wasn't his first homage to Triple H, however, as he used the sledgehammer to finish Seth Rollins.

The sledgehammer may not be a wrestling move, but it was a weapon that became synonymous with The Game.

