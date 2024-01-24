Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi reacts to pregnancy rumors following WWE RAW

Brandi Rhodes has not signed with any promotion after her exit from AEW in 2022. But that does not mean she has been any less visible to the fans. Brandi, wife of WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes, reacted to rumors of her pregnancy today on social media.

Cody had an epic confrontation with CM Punk during last night's episode of WWE RAW. CM Punk noted that his father was an electrician, which ironically made him more of The American Dream than Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare responded by referencing Punk's infamous pipebomb promo from a decade ago, and pointed out that he did all of the things the veteran said instead of sitting at home. The promo ended with a staredown between the two former AEW stars as the fans in New Orleans went crazy.

Following last night's edition of WWE RAW, Brandi Rhodes took to her X account to respond to a fan who thought she was pregnant. The 40-year-old used to serve as a ring announcer for the company before joining All Elite Wrestling. She and her husband departed the company in February 2022, and Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes responded to the fan and revealed that she was not pregnant, but accepted the congratulations from the fan as seen in her post below.

"No, but I'll take the congrats still 😂," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo claims WWE is losing confidence in Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that the company is displaying a lack of belief in Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer claimed that the company is not as high on the 38-year-old as it once was. He said that he feels that there was a lack of confidence in Cody Rhodes as 'the guy' in the promotion.

"I don't think they are feeling Cody like they wanna feel Cody. I am telling you bro, I think there is a little, there is just a little lack of confidence in Cody being the guy. I feel that, I do feel that's the game plan bro. Roman's gonna go over The Rock, and then Cody is gonna win, you know, that's gonna help. I just don't feel the confidence is there right now." [From 02:13 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, recently disclosed that her brother needs to 'win the big one' to finish his story. Only time will tell if Rhodes can win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Rhodes will finally get to finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.