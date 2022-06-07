"Sent there by the devil" - Cody Rhodes' wife responds to Seth Rollins' brutal attack on him during WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins attack Cody Rhodes quite brutally, following confirmation that he will miss six months due to injury. The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi, had a scathing response to The Visionary's assault.

The former AEW star opened WWE RAW one night after he defeated Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral tendon before his rival joined him in the ring. While initially giving Cody respect, the four-time world champion attacked him from behind with a sledgehammer and beat him down, exposing the bruise on his chest.

Brandi Rhodes, who has previously worked in both WWE and AEW, did not take kindly to this development. She took to Twitter to claim that she knew Seth Rollins was sent "by the devil" but didn't say anything about it:

"Seth is like that evil lady with the big hat on at church that you know was sent there by the devil...but you don't say nothing about it to the pastor cause you'd sound crazy. He's one of Satan's though," tweeted Brandi.

He's one of Satan's though. #WWERaw Seth is like that evil lady with the big hat on at church that you know was sent there by the devil...but you don't say nothing about it to the pastor cause you'd sound crazy.He's one of Satan's though. Seth is like that evil lady with the big hat on at church that you know was sent there by the devil...but you don't say nothing about it to the pastor cause you'd sound crazy. He's one of Satan's though. 💯 #WWERaw

This was possibly Cody Rhodes' last WWE RAW appearance in 2022

#WWERaw WHAT THE HELL DID YOU DO THAT FOR???? @WWERollins , you are disgusting! WHAT THE HELL DID YOU DO THAT FOR????@WWERollins, you are disgusting!#WWERaw https://t.co/cP4oQ513i6

Following the events of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes has effectively been written out of the product for six months. He is scheduled for surgery on Thursday, after which the road to recovery begins. The stage is set for a grand return at the start of 2023, with the Royal Rumble being the perfect destination.

It seems like Rhodes will continue his feud with Seth Rollins, even though he won all three matches against The Visionary since returning at WrestleMania 38. However, The American Nightmare has also declared his aspirations to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If The Rock is not available to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, there may be no better opponent for him than Cody Rhodes. He can earn a shot at The Tribal Chief by winning the Rumble as a surprise entrant.

It would go well with the fans, who showed their immense appreciation for Cody at Hell in a Cell and WWE RAW.

