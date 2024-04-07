Cody Rhodes' wife shares two word message ahead of potential WWE return at WrestleMania

Brandi Rhodes has sent a two-word message ahead of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia tonight. Her husband, Cody Rhodes, will be squaring off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match.

The Bloodline picked up a huge victory last night in the main event of Night 1. The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match with a lot on the line. The Rock pinned The American Nightmare after hitting a People's Elbow, and now The Bloodline is allowed to interfere in tonight's main event.

Ahead of Night 2 of WrestleMania, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to share a message. She noted that it was "Game Day" and shared photos of herself sporting a Cody Rhodes vest.

Cody Rhodes' sister claims her brother has to "win the big one" in WWE

Teil Runnels, the sister of Cody Rhodes, believes her brother must win the title to complete her family's story. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year as well but came up short at WWE WrestleMania 39 against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels stated that he brother needs to win the big one to finish the story. She added that the former AEW star wasn't one to quit, and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the final piece of the puzzle.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels.

Roman Reigns has the advantage heading into tonight's match after The Bloodline's victory last night. It will be fascinating to see if Rhodes can overcome the odds and finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

