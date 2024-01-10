Cody Rhodes will benefit from not winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, believes legend 

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes could benefit from not finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran in question is Booker T. The American Nightmare's goal since his return to the Stamford-based company has been winning the WWE Championship. He had a shot at WrestleMania 39 but failed to dethrone Roman Reigns. While many believed he would receive another opportunity to capture the title at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's return raised doubts about Rhodes' potential plans to end Reigns' title run.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that the company should book The Rock against Reigns while The Brahma Bull is available. Meanwhile, he claimed Rhodes not finishing his story at the upcoming Show of Shows could benefit the 38-year-old RAW star.

"Look here, do I wanna see Cody get the shot? Do I wanna see Cody cash in, all dreams come true? Yeah. But do I wanna see Cody make a hell of a lot of money on that journey? Yeah. Yeah. The longer it takes, it might be the last thing he do as far as I'm concerned. [I don't think you have the fans' support.] Look here, that's not what I'm saying. It's not about the fans' support at that time, Brad," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"What I'm saying is just say for instance Cody's contract was for the next two years. You know, we cashed in at WrestleMania. The story will be complete, you know what I mean, whatever. He can ride off into the sunset. And he's only made one year of money. I'm thinking about Cody Rhodes making, like I say, numerous years of money and setting himself up at the end of the day to be able to walk away from this thing. For me, if it's the last thing Cody does in his career is win the championship and it could be against one of the NXT guys by that time, I don't care." [From 56:37 to 57:57]

WWE not letting Cody Rhodes finish his story would have serious consequences for the company, according to a veteran.

Wrestling veteran predicted Cody Rhodes' reaction to The Rock's WWE return

Last week on WWE RAW, The Rock returned to confront Jinder Mahal. Meanwhile, he teased a square-off against his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, before he left the ring.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno addressed The Brahma Bull's return. He also predicted Cody Rhodes' reaction to his comeback.

"[What do you do with Cody Rhodes? Do you make it a three-way? Do you keep Cody on RAW, maybe have him with Seth Rollins and CM Punk? Rhodes versus Orton?] I don't care what they do with Cody if you're gonna get The Rock and Roman. It doesn't really, yeah, you could do any of those. The Rock and Roman, obviously, if he does come back for WrestleMania, that is the draw. That is the match. It's a long time in the making that one. So, unfortunately, Cody would understand that too, I imagine," he said.

