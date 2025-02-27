Cody Rhodes will sell his soul to The Rock, says veteran, at WWE Elimination Chamber due to major reason

WWE Elimination Chamber will answer a major question on whether Cody Rhodes will sell his soul to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41. Recently, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno weighed in on it and believes it might happen due to a major reason.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion and failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which was incidentally his final 'Rumble as an active competitor. The Leader of Cenation remained determined and still wanted to go for gold, so he announced his participation for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto.

Speaking on K100, Disco Inferno answered fan mail and gave his take on the situation heading into WrestleMania 41. The veteran believes there was no chance the company would turn John Cena heel during his Farewell Tour, and if The Leader of Cenation wins in Toronto, Cody Rhodes will sell his soul to The Rock.

"Bro, John Cena's not turning heel for this run, you know, whatever he does. If Cena wins that match [Elimination Chamber], you're going to see a heelish Cody Rhodes," Inferno said. [From 02:50 to 02:58]

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to convince Cody Rhodes not to turn heel heading into WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes needs to make a major decision in Toronto when he comes face-to-face with The Rock. The decision will change the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion as we know it, and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, thinks it shouldn't be this simple.

Speaking on Busted Open, the Ray stated he wants John Cena to be the good force and convince Cody Rhodes not to turn heel by selling his soul to The Rock heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

"I need to see good being the counterpoint. If that good is John Cena going, 'Hey, man. I won the Elimination Chamber, and I am coming for you, but I'm going to try to win the championship, but you can't sell your soul to The Rock. I'm depending on you. These people are depending on you,'" Ray said.

Check out Ray's comments in the podcast below:

It'll be interesting to see what The American Nightmare does in Toronto and which star punches their ticket for WWE WrestleMania XL in Las Vegas, by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit K100 with Disco Inferno and Konnan, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

