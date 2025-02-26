Major name would convince Cody Rhodes not to sell his soul, says WWE HoFer, to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has to make a major decision heading into WrestleMania 41. Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) thinks Rhodes' storyline will involve a battle between good and evil. The Hall of Famer wants to see John Cena convince The American Nightmare to stay on the good side.

In the PG Era, John Cena remained a babyface for years even when the audience turned on him. The Leader of Cenation stayed true to his values and never embraced the dark side. Cody Rhodes finds himself in a similar position, as The Rock has promised the world to him in return for his "soul."

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said he wanted to see a fair battle between good and evil heading into WrestleMania 41. The veteran predicted that John Cena might convince Rhodes not to sell his "soul" to The Final Boss. Dudley highlighted how Cena never became a villain after reaching the pinnacle of the industry.

"I really hope they go down this road of good vs. evil. Not just whether or not Cody [Rhodes], I need to see good pulling him in the other direction. I need to see good being the counterpoint. If that good is John Cena going, 'Hey, man. I won the Elimination Chamber, and I am coming for you, but I'm going to try to win the championship, but you can't sell your soul to The Rock. I'm depending on you. These people are depending on you,'" Ray said. (From 17:05 to 17:33)

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock will appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber 2025 will be WWE's final major stop before WrestleMania 41, and things are about to get intense. John Cena will seemingly return to the promotion on a full-time basis following the event in Toronto.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Cenation Leader is set to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Rock will show up at Elimination Chamber to find out whether Cody Rhodes accepts his proposal.

