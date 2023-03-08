Cody Rhodes on wrestlers' reaction to his WWE WrestleMania 39 main event spot (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes says other wrestlers have contacted him about his WWE success ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. The American Nightmare booked his spot in the WrestleMania main event by winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, the former AEW Executive Vice President said he has received positive messages from past co-workers:

"The poster came out for WrestleMania the other day, and the amount of texts I got from people in the industry that I worked with a ton of times, but also the people that I worked with just maybe one time, the amount of love that was given was really (…) Obviously I'm a sentimental guy, it's very touching, but also like really put a level of responsibility on me. It's great to hear someone say, 'He's the right guy to face the guy [Roman Reigns],'" Rhodes said. [1:49 – 2:21]

In the video above, Rhodes revealed why he did not want to discuss his late father Dusty on the March 3 episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes explains his mindset ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

A year on from his WWE return, Cody Rhodes is preparing to take part in the biggest match of his wrestling career so far.

While the 37-year-old appreciates messages of support, he knows he has to perform at his best on WWE's biggest stage:

"For me personally I have to go out and execute. I have to go out and deliver. It can't just be a pipedream. It can't just be hope. It has to be hope and execution, so that's where I'm at. I've tried not to get too high on the love that I'm getting from my peers in the business or get too down on any criticism that I might be getting as well, just because none of it matters unless you go out there and execute and give them something to really love and cherish – WrestleMania being the biggest thing we do – and that's what I aim to do." [2:22 – 3:00]

Rhodes also spoke about his plans to call a WWE legend the day before his match against Roman Reigns.

