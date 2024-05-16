Cody Rhodes' WWE match versus Logan Paul won't end in a DQ, says veteran, for one major reason

Wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes Cody Rhodes' match against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring will not end in disqualification. The former superstar says the square-off will 100% end in a pinfall.

Last Friday, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Cody Rhodes that his next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship would be the United States Champion Logan Paul. The two superstars then had a confrontation on the blue brand ahead of their scheduled square-off at King and Queen of the Ring.

While some expect the champion versus champion match to end in disqualification, Rehwoldt insisted on the Rebooked podcast that it will finish with a pinfall:

"[I don't think this is gonna end in a person's shoulders being pinned to the mat.] 100% it will. There's zero shot they end a pay-per-view on a DQ. You do not end a major pay-per-view, in which I consider the Saudi ones major," he said. [29:58 - 30:18]

Unexpected WWE star could challenge Cody Rhodes after Logan Paul

At Backlash France, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his championship against AJ Styles. Many now expect The American Nightmare to retain his title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested that Nick Aldis could take a leave of absence as SmackDown General Manager to challenge Rhodes after the upcoming premium live event:

"Clash at the Castle is the next show. Nick Aldis may be a good opponent for Clash at the Castle. If you're gonna do it, I didn't realize clash at the Castle is the next show, I mean it's in Glasgow. Nick Aldis is not Scottish but it is the UK, you know, there's a connection there. It's, you know, I mean Drew McIntyre wasn't Welch but there was still a connection there," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will walk out of King and Queen of the Ring with his championship and whether Roberts' suggestion will come true.

What is your prediction for Cody Rhodes' match versus Logan Paul? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

