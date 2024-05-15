Hall of Famer could return, says WWE Analyst, to temporarily replace Nick Aldis as SmackDown General Manager

WWE Analyst Sam Roberts suggested Hall of Famer Teddy Long could return to temporarily replace Nick Aldis as SmackDown General Manager if the latter potentially challenges Cody Rhodes for his title.

Although he has held several World Championships in other promotions, Nick Aldis has never competed inside a WWE ring. Since joining the Stamford-based company last year, the 37-year-old has worked as a backstage producer and an on-screen General Manager for SmackDown.

On a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested that Aldis could take a temporary leave of absence from his SmackDown General Manager position to challenge Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. Meanwhile, he claimed Teddy Long could return to fill in for the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion:

"Nick Aldis saying: 'I'm taking a temporary leave of absence but my final act as General Manager before I step away temporarily is to make myself your next opponent.' And then somebody else can come in and it could be a fun thing. It could even be Teddy Long for the next 30 or 60 days or something like that before Nick Aldis takes over again," he said. [46:43 - 47:03]

What did Teddy Long say about a potential WWE return?

Over the past few years, Teddy Long made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. His latest came last month when he and Alundra Blayze announced the fourth round of night two of the WWE Draft on RAW.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the 76-year-old addressed the possibility of returning to the company in a full-time on-screen role:

"No. With the changes now, I think they're going in another direction. You know that GM stuff is probably going to be played out a little bit. I don't know. I just think I'm not gonna go. Somebody else may think of something else. I don't know, but I just don't think so. Unless there are some major changes there," he said.

Expand Tweet

While Long does not think he would return to WWE in a full-time position, it would be interesting to see if he would be open to returning temporarily if Roberts' suggested scenario happens.

Would you like to see Teddy Long return as SmackDown General Manager? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.