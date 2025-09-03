Cody Rhodes WWE return date seemingly revealed ahead of SmackDown

The date for Cody Rhodes' return to WWE television has seemingly been revealed ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion but has been absent from television for a few weeks.

Ad

Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on the August 8 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre brutally attacked Rhodes following the match and hit him with a Claymore.

The former AEW star has not returned since and is not advertised for any episode of SmackDown in September on the company's website. However, the 40-year-old is advertised for the October 3 episode of SmackDown in Ohio, which could be his return date.

Ad

Trending

Rhodes is advertised for SmackDown on Oct 3. [Image credit: WWE.com]

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. The legend held the title for a few months before losing it back to Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to the company at the PLE last month and attacked Cena after he lost the title.

Ad

Bill Apter suggests major change for Cody Rhodes in WWE could be on the horizon

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Cody Rhodes could turn heel soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of SummerSlam, Apter stated that Rhodes could hold a grudge against wrestling fans for cheering for John Cena during their rivalry. Bill Apter noted that Rhodes was visibly upset during his title match against The Cenation Leader at SummerSlam due to the fan reaction.

Ad

"I think Cody Rhodes slowly is going to say I can't believe that you people, that you people, the fans booed me in one of my greatest nights. And maybe slowly but surely, we will see a heel turn in Rhodes, and we might enjoy that. Because you could see how POed he was a lot during that match," said Apter.

Ad

The SmackDown star and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently welcomed another child to their family. It will be fascinating to see if McIntyre can capture the title from Rhodes in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More