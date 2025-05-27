Cody Rhodes' WWE return sparks backlash; wrestling veteran baffled by his new challenge (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Cody Rhodes' return at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former champ made his comeback for the first time since WrestleMania.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena showed up and decided to beat down Jey Uso. Just then, Cody's music hit and the star showed up to help his friend. After Jey pinned Logan Paul, Rhodes issued a challenge to Cena and Paul to a tag match at Money in the Bank.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo ridiculed the booking while questioning Cody's priorities. He explained that the American Nightmare lost his title at WrestleMania through unfair means, but the first thing he wanted after returning was a tag team match. The veteran writer was confused why Rhodes wouldn't go after the title again.

"And bro, Cody Rhodes comes back, his big return from WrestleMania. We haven't seen the guy in 5-6 weeks, and he comes back to challenge for a tag team match. He doesn't want a rematch against Cena. No, no, no, I don't want a rematch after getting hit by a 120 lbs rapper. Let's go to the tag match, let's have a tag match. Oh my God!" [From 38:26 onwards]

Cody Rhodes will be looking to exact revenge at Money in the Bank after Cena stole the title from him at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the American Nightmare has to say on SmackDown this week.

