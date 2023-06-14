"Codyverse is in full effect" - Fans divided over comparisons of Cody Rhodes in WWE and AEW

Cody Rhodes has had a remarkable stint in WWE since his return at WrestleMania 38. Fans on Twitter recently compared his ongoing run to his AEW tenure.

The American Nightmare has been in a heated feud with Brock Lesnar following WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, the former has also been at odds with Dominik Mysterio after The Judgment Day member slapped him on last week's RAW. This has led fans to believe that his run in WWE is reminiscent of his AEW stint.

A fan took to Twitter to compare Rhodes' stints in AEW and WWE, as they wrote the following:

"It's crazy how much Cody's WWE run is now mirroring his AEW run. Challenge for the title and fail. Now in the mid/upper midcard wrestling and putting over younger talent on PPVs."

Some Twitter users commented on the post and seemed divided in their opinion. One fan wrote that Cody could be the biggest "heel" on the roster if he decided to lean into it.

CH DailyDDT @bigkid_mercari @davboro123 If he decides to lean into it, by WrestleMania 40 he could be the biggest "heel" on the roster. I know he's said he doesn't want to do it, I believe he even gave that as a reason for leaving AEW, but if he wins the title only to show that this smiling Mr. USA was a work... @davboro123 If he decides to lean into it, by WrestleMania 40 he could be the biggest "heel" on the roster. I know he's said he doesn't want to do it, I believe he even gave that as a reason for leaving AEW, but if he wins the title only to show that this smiling Mr. USA was a work...

Another fan wrote, "Codyverse is in full effect."

One Twitter user claimed Cody's feud with Dominik is to bide time until Brock Lesnar is back for a potential third match.

Alex @AA_utd @davboro123 This feud is literally just to bide time till Brock's back lol @davboro123 This feud is literally just to bide time till Brock's back lol

A fan wrote that Cody's run in both promotions has been fun to watch.

Hugh Jarse @0insertname

That I also am enjoying, I also enjoyed it in AEW first time round. @davboro123 I see a lot of people are furious at something he’s literally doing that they are enjoying.That I also am enjoying, I also enjoyed it in AEW first time round. @davboro123 I see a lot of people are furious at something he’s literally doing that they are enjoying.That I also am enjoying, I also enjoyed it in AEW first time round.

Another fan suggested Cody could still pursue Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship after the former mentioned The Tribal Chief in a recent backstage segment.

Hunter @Carroll22__ @davboro123 If you actually watched he’s backstage segment last night he specifically mentioned Roman and how he’s still going after him. It’s very clear Cody is the guy but they are milking Roman’s run bc they know they have something good. I don’t think Cody really bothers bc he knows @davboro123 If you actually watched he’s backstage segment last night he specifically mentioned Roman and how he’s still going after him. It’s very clear Cody is the guy but they are milking Roman’s run bc they know they have something good. I don’t think Cody really bothers bc he knows

Another fan wrote that The American Nightmare's WWE trajectory would likely differ from his AEW run.

Patricia🐸 @BestBoyPatrick @davboro123 Sure but I think we all know where Cody is going unlike in AEW where he was just kinda floating. We know that he will most likely be the one to beat Roman at mania. He’s not completely out of it this time @davboro123 Sure but I think we all know where Cody is going unlike in AEW where he was just kinda floating. We know that he will most likely be the one to beat Roman at mania. He’s not completely out of it this time

Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania was not a mistake, according to Eric Bischoff

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cody Rhodes' defeat at WrestleMania 39.

Bischoff mentioned that six months ago, he would have said it was a huge mistake to let Rhodes lose. But he was going to wait now after seeing what the creative team could do. The former WCW executive believed WWE has a better path for Cody Rhodes.

"We will see. When I was asked that question shortly after WrestleMania, I said I think my response was something else. Six months ago, I would have said that was a huge mistake. But having seen what the WWE creative team is capable of doing, I am going to give it some time. I am going to see what’s next and see if they actually have an even better path for Cody Rhodes."

Who do you think will win between Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

