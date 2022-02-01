“Coffee? We have a lot to catch up on” - WWE Superstar sends a message to Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler reacted to former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's tweet about their reunion at the Royal Rumble.

In an emphatic return just four months after giving birth, The Rowdy One entered at number 28 to win the Royal Rumble and earned the right to main event WrestleMania.

During the match, she had a run-in with her friend and fellow MMA horsewoman Shayna Baszler. However, their reunion was cut short by Charlotte Flair.

Following the event, Rousey took to Twitter to share her elation about reuniting with her friend with a GIF.

"When you run into a friend but you’re kinda busy @QoSBaszler," Ronda Rousey tweeted.

Baszler was affirmative in her response, stating they had a lot to catch up on.

"Coffee? We have a lot to catch up on. But it’s somehow all the same….#LimbByLimb #Reality," Shayna Baszler tweeted.

Baszler entered the Rumble at #30 and lasted for just over five minutes before being eliminated by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair lasted for over half an hour in the Rumble, garnering five eliminations before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Rousey.

Former WWE star Renee Paquette recently stated that she would like to see Baszler and Rousey team-up.

"I thought we were gonna see a little bit more of Ronda[Rousey] and Shayna[Baszler] though. Guys, I still want to see that. That's what I want to see in the return of Ronda Rousey. Shayna is the s**t. Let's put her in a cool spot," said Paquette.

Will we see Ronda Rousey team up with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown?

As reported earlier, The Rowdy One and The Queen are set to battle each other at WrestleMania. They were the final two in the Rumble match, which might be an indication that the reports might become a reality.

Rousey is set to return to RAW this week, where she could potentially choose her WrestleMania opponent between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

If she were to choose the latter, she would be spending most of her time on the blue brand, where she could team up with Baszler. It would be interesting to see how the whole story unfolds.

Who do you think Ronda Rousey will choose to face at WrestleMania?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Who should Ronda Rousey choose to face at Wrestlemania? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 6 votes so far